Be proud, be visible, be Irish with an .IRISH domain
Great for businesses, bloggers, and heritage sites, .IRISH instantly tells people what you’re about. It’s more than a name—it’s a celebration or your roots, your heritage.
Individuals, businesses, or organizations with Irish heritage or connections who want to showcase their Irish identity online.
No, .IRISH domains are available for registration by anyone interested in associating with Irish culture or identity.
A .IRISH domain can enhance brand recognition among Irish communities and those interested in Irish culture, both locally and globally.
Yes, using a .IRISH domain can help target audiences interested in Irish-related content, potentially improving engagement and visibility.