Speak out your vibe with a .moe domain
“.moe” (pronounced "mo-eh") is a Japanese slang term expressing strong affection, often towards characters in anime, manga, and video games.
Anyone can register a .moe domain, since there are no restrictions.
A .moe domain lets you show your passion for anime, manga, and related cultures. It also helps your website stand out and connect with a niche audience.
There are no specific restrictions for registering a .moe domain. Standard domain registration rules apply, such as character length and format.