Bark up the right tree with .uk
Show you’re part of the UK community with a .uk domain. Straightforward, easy, and credible.
Transferring a .uk domain to another registrar is possible. You'll need to unlock your domain at your current registrar, get an EPP code, and start transferring.
Anyone can register a .uk domain. However, registrants residing outside the UK may need to provide a local address for service within the United Kingdom.
The cost of registering a .uk domain can vary depending on the registrar and any additional services included.
When registering a .uk domain, certain character restrictions apply, such as length and non-allowance of special characters.