How can we help you today?
Business Consultants Let our experts help you find the right solution for your unique needs.
855-834-8495 Hours: M-F 8am-11pm ET
Hours: 24/7
Product Support We're here to help with setup, technical questions, and more.
Hours: 24/7

REGISTER YOUR .UK DOMAIN

Buy a .UK domain with Network Solutions

Bark up the right tree with .uk

Invalid domain name

Bulk Search

Connect with the British through .UK

Show you’re part of the UK community with a .uk domain. Straightforward, easy, and credible.

Find Your Perfect Domain

Why should you secure a .UK domain?

A .uk domain is sharp, trusted, and perfect for brands building local credibility and connecting with customers in the United Kingdom.

Register Your Domain

Why Network Solutions?

speed icon

Established
in 1979

speed icon

World’s 1st
 Domain Registrar

speed icon

Trusted by Fortune
500 Companies

speed icon

Live Technical
Support

Make your mark in Britain with .UK

Invalid domain name

Bulk Search

More domain extensions to consider:

.net

A popular domain extension for networks and businesses.

Search .net domains

.org

Choose the domain that brings people together.

Search .org domains

.biz

Show them you mean business with a .biz domain.

Search .biz domains

.info

Show your wealth of knowledge with a .info.

Search .info domains

Frequently asked questions

Transferring a .uk domain to another registrar is possible. You'll need to unlock your domain at your current registrar, get an EPP code, and start transferring.

Anyone can register a .uk domain. However, registrants residing outside the UK may need to provide a local address for service within the United Kingdom.

The cost of registering a .uk domain can vary depending on the registrar and any additional services included.

When registering a .uk domain, certain character restrictions apply, such as length and non-allowance of special characters.

Legal | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© Copyright Network Solutions, LLC.  All rights reserved. 

Network Solutions® and Web.com® are registered trademarks of Web.com Group, Inc.
All other registered trademarks herein are the property of their respective owners.