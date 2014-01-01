Start your healthcare website with the new .DOCTOR domain
The .DOCTOR domain is an ideal choice because it helps patients recognize a trusted medical site. It's easy to remember and perfect for doctors building an online presence.
Anyone can register a .DOCTOR domain name. You don’t need to be a licensed doctor, but if you claim to be one, you might be asked to prove it.
A .DOCTOR domain shows people you're in the medical field and helps people trust your site. It's clear, professional, and easy to remember.
Yes. It must be 1–63 characters long. You can use letters, numbers, and hyphens, but not special characters. Hyphens can’t be in the third and fourth spots.
No. A .DOCTOR domain can also be used by PhDs and experts in other fields who want to highlight their title or knowledge.