How can we help you today?
Business Consultants Let our experts help you find the right solution for your unique needs.
855-834-8495 Hours: M-F 8am-11pm ET
Hours: 24/7
Product Support We're here to help with setup, technical questions, and more.
Hours: 24/7

REGISTER YOUR .ENTERPRISES DOMAIN

Buy a .ENTERPRISES domain with Network Solutions

Build your business empire with .ENTERPRISES

Invalid domain name

Bulk Search

Big moves deserve bold domains

There’s power in perception. A .ENTERPRISES domain gives your audience immediate confidence in who you are and what you’re about. Plenty of premium names are still available—don’t miss your chance.

Find Your Perfect Domain

Built for scaling, branded for success

You’ve got the vision, the drive, and the strategy. Now you just need the domain to match. .ENTERPRISES is the smart, standout choice for businesses ready to scale—and be seen. It's designed for brands that think big, act boldly, and plan long term. Stand out from the crowd and let your domain speak volumes about your brand.

Register Your Domain

Why Network Solutions?

speed icon

Established
in 1979

speed icon

World’s 1st
 Domain Registrar

speed icon

Trusted by Fortune
500 Companies

speed icon

Live Technical
Support

Scale up with .ENTERPRISES

Invalid domain name

Bulk Search

More domain extensions to consider:

.net

A popular domain extension for networks and businesses.

Search .net domains

.org

Choose the domain that brings people together.

Search .org domains

.biz

Show them you mean business with a .biz domain.

Search .biz domains

.info

Show your wealth of knowledge with a .info.

Search .info domains

Frequently asked questions

.ENTERPRISES is a generic top-level domain (gTLD) built for businesses, firms, and organizations that want to showcase their scale and professionalism. It signals trust, structure, and ambition—perfect for companies that think big.

Anyone can. There are no registration restrictions, so whether you're a growing business, a corporate group, or a startup with enterprise-level goals, .ENTERPRISES is available for registration.

It costs $39.99 at Network Solutions for the first year.

.ENTERPRISES suits B2B companies, corporations, large scale businesses, and multinational corporations that seek a more professional domain branding

Legal | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© Copyright Network Solutions, LLC.  All rights reserved. 

Network Solutions® and Web.com® are registered trademarks of Web.com Group, Inc.
All other registered trademarks herein are the property of their respective owners.